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SCHOOL BANS VACCINATED TEACHERS
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1071 views • May 12, 2021
SCHOOL BANS VACCINATED TEACHERS
Making national headlines, and even comments from the White House, Leila Centner, founder of the Centner Academy in Miami, has come under fire for requiring her teachers to either hold off on receiving the Covid vaccine within the last two months of this school year, or they aren't’ allowed to work at her school. She joins Del in the studio to discuss why she made this controversial decision.
#CentnerAcademy #MaskMandates #MaskEfficecy #LeilaCentner #VaccineShedding #Covid19Vaccine #OSHA #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 12, 2021
Making national headlines, and even comments from the White House, Leila Centner, founder of the Centner Academy in Miami, has come under fire for requiring her teachers to either hold off on receiving the Covid vaccine within the last two months of this school year, or they aren't’ allowed to work at her school. She joins Del in the studio to discuss why she made this controversial decision.
#CentnerAcademy #MaskMandates #MaskEfficecy #LeilaCentner #VaccineShedding #Covid19Vaccine #OSHA #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 12, 2021
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