The Founding Fathers Sacrifices, American Exceptionalism & American Freedom

Remember the sacrifices of the Founding Fathers for breaking from tyranny to form this Great Nation. They sacrificed their Lives, Fortunes & Sacred Honor for the Freedom we have today. In spite of her problems, the USA is the greatest country on Earth. American Exceptionalism is our system that deems All Men are Created Equal & have equal opportunities. Feel the Freedom of being an American on this Independence Day.

Independence Day, July 4th, Paul Harvey Founding Fathers, American Exceptionalism, Lives fortunes and sacred honor, Reclaim America, Freedom of Choice, Freedom of speech, Take back our country

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