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https://gnews.org/post/p1b4k6ab6
08/18/2022 Gen. Keane: China, Russia ‘new world order’ is inescapable. It would be impossible for us to handle all these fronts at the same time and we’re in a very dangerous window in terms of the China Russia, Iran threat