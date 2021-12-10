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ARE VACCINATED KIDS HEALTHIER THAN THE UNVACCINATED? from theHighwire.com
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63 views • December 10, 2021
ARE VACCINATED KIDS HEALTHIER THAN THE UNVACCINATED?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-vaccinated-kids-healthier-than-the-unvaccinated/
Integrative Pediatrician, Dr. Paul Thomas, breaks down the eye-opening results from his extensive, peer-reviewed, ten-year study comparing the health outcomes of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated kids in his pediatric practice.
Get the Facts: ‘Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination’
https://circleofmamas.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Paul-Thomas-Weiler.pdf
**Even after vigorous peer-review and publication, Dr. Thomas’ study was retracted due to the nature of the conclusion. Read the authors rebuttal here:
MDPI’s “The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health” Does Not Publish Unbiased Research or Advances in Methodology
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https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-vaccinated-kids-healthier-than-the-unvaccinated/
Integrative Pediatrician, Dr. Paul Thomas, breaks down the eye-opening results from his extensive, peer-reviewed, ten-year study comparing the health outcomes of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated kids in his pediatric practice.
Get the Facts: ‘Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination’
https://circleofmamas.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Paul-Thomas-Weiler.pdf
**Even after vigorous peer-review and publication, Dr. Thomas’ study was retracted due to the nature of the conclusion. Read the authors rebuttal here:
MDPI’s “The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health” Does Not Publish Unbiased Research or Advances in Methodology
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Parler
Share on Gab
Share on Telegram
Share on Reddit
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