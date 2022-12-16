Medvedev Issues Stark Warning to NATO

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued a stark warning to the USA and NATO allies today. The vice chairman of the Security Council of Russia made the warning in a post on the Telegram social media platform. We'll start our news program with another World War 3 report and Russian officials today said drones that attacked Crimea last month were manufactured in Scottsdale, Arizona. These stories and more are on today's edition of TruNews.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/16/22





A hilarious gift idea for Christmas 2022! Order your Fauci Elf! https://tru.news/faucielf





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.