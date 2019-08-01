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CBS 60 Minutes Hidden Camera Records Lawyer Bragging Lawyers Immune from Criminal Prosecution
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21858 views • August 01, 2019
“They don’t send the lawyers to jail because we run the country. We’re members of a privileged class in this country. We make the laws and when we do so we make them in a way that is advantageous to the lawyers,” attorney Marc Koplik explains on hidden video in this 60 Minutes broadcast clip.
A group of divorce lawyers in Sacramento County, California have made similar claims. Visit this URL for details:
http://sacramentocountyfamilycourtnews.blogspot.com/p/temporary-judges.html
California Judicial Branch News Service publishes investigative reporting and legal news you won't find elsewhere: http://www.cjbns.org
http://www.thematrixhasyou.org/13th-amendment/13th-amendment-secret-oath.html
A group of divorce lawyers in Sacramento County, California have made similar claims. Visit this URL for details:
http://sacramentocountyfamilycourtnews.blogspot.com/p/temporary-judges.html
California Judicial Branch News Service publishes investigative reporting and legal news you won't find elsewhere: http://www.cjbns.org
http://www.thematrixhasyou.org/13th-amendment/13th-amendment-secret-oath.html
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