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The WEF: Digital ID & Transhumanism
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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11 views • March 16, 2022
The WEF has released a proposal for a global digital ID that would monitor every aspect of your life and control whether you are able to get loans or travel. It would be like the social credit score of China, but on a global scale.

This is part of the WEF’s Great Reset agenda, but it won’t stop with digitizing your identity … they also want to digitize your body.

The WEF is a huge proponent of transhumanism (the integration of technology with the human body to achieve the next level in human evolution), and this integration is central to achieving their Great Reset agenda goals.

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