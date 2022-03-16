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The WEF: Digital ID & Transhumanism
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11 views • March 16, 2022
The WEF has released a proposal for a global digital ID that would monitor every aspect of your life and control whether you are able to get loans or travel. It would be like the social credit score of China, but on a global scale.
This is part of the WEF’s Great Reset agenda, but it won’t stop with digitizing your identity … they also want to digitize your body.
The WEF is a huge proponent of transhumanism (the integration of technology with the human body to achieve the next level in human evolution), and this integration is central to achieving their Great Reset agenda goals.
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Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
This is part of the WEF’s Great Reset agenda, but it won’t stop with digitizing your identity … they also want to digitize your body.
The WEF is a huge proponent of transhumanism (the integration of technology with the human body to achieve the next level in human evolution), and this integration is central to achieving their Great Reset agenda goals.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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