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Pope Frankie Predicts Another FLOOD!?
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292 views • March 06, 2021
Pope Francis needs to read his Bible again. Contrary to the promise of God, the Pope predicts another worldwide deluge as a result of climate change--also known by the "ignorant masses" as weather... :)
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