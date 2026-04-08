The Lavan Oil Refinery and several landing docks on Siri Island have been bombed, with Iranian media accusing the UAE of carrying out the attack.

Adding:

Despite Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement that the two-week ceasefire would include Lebanon, Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Lebanon is not covered and that operations against Hezbollah will continue.

The IDF Northern Command has notified local authorities that Lebanon is not included in the ceasefire.

Iran says excluding Lebanon from the ceasefire will lead to renewed fighting.

❗️- "Iranian attacks targeted the UAE and Kuwait with missiles and drones after oil facilities on Siri Island were targeted," - IRIB, Iran's state-run media.

Iranian state television reports that Tehran will receive about $64 billion per year from the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

More:

Advisor to the President of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Anwar Gargash:

The UAE won the war, which they sincerely sought to avoid. We achieved success thanks to an epic national defense that protected our sovereignty and dignity.

📝In which war did they win there — it's unknown.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has carried out its largest wave of airstrikes against Lebanon since the start of the war, hitting more than 100 targets across the country.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported that more than 300 people have been killed or injured in Beirut alone.

❗️ — A military source told Fars News that Iran is preparing plans for deterrent operations against Israeli military positions following continued ceasefire violations by Israel in Lebanon.

The IRGC announced that it successfully intercepted and shot down an Israeli Hermes 900 UCAV near the city of Lar in southern Iran’s Fars Province.

Saudi Arabia’s critical East‑West crude oil pipeline, which transports oil from the Gulf coast to the Red Sea, was struck in a drone attack on Wednesday, hitting a pumping station along the route.

The incident occurred just hours after the United States and Iran announced a ceasefire in their ongoing conflict. Damage to the pipeline is currently being assessed, and Saudi Aramco has so far declined to comment publicly.

And:

❗️ — A senior Iranian official to Al Jazeera:

We will punish Israel in response to the crime it committed in Lebanon and the violation of the ceasefire conditions.

The ceasefire includes the region, and Israel is knowingly breaking its promises. Only bullets will deter it.

❗️ — Iranian Foreign Minster Abbas Araghchi, has informed his Pakistani counterparts that Iran will respond to the ceasefire violations.