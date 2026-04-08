BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Lavan Oil Refinery and several landing docks on Siri Island have been bombed, with Iranian media accusing the UAE of carrying out the attack
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1377 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • Yesterday

The Lavan Oil Refinery and several landing docks on Siri Island have been bombed, with Iranian media accusing the UAE of carrying out the attack.

Adding:

Despite Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement that the two-week ceasefire would include Lebanon, Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Lebanon is not covered and that operations against Hezbollah will continue.

The IDF Northern Command has notified local authorities that Lebanon is not included in the ceasefire.

 Iran says excluding Lebanon from the ceasefire will lead to renewed fighting.

❗️- "Iranian attacks targeted the UAE and Kuwait with missiles and drones after oil facilities on Siri Island were targeted," - IRIB, Iran's state-run media.

Iranian state television reports that Tehran will receive about $64 billion per year from the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

More:

Advisor to the President of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Anwar Gargash:

The UAE won the war, which they sincerely sought to avoid. We achieved success thanks to an epic national defense that protected our sovereignty and dignity.

 📝In which war did they win there — it's unknown.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has carried out its largest wave of airstrikes against Lebanon since the start of the war, hitting more than 100 targets across the country.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported that more than 300 people have been killed or injured in Beirut alone.

❗️ — A military source told Fars News that Iran is preparing plans for deterrent operations against Israeli military positions following continued ceasefire violations by Israel in Lebanon.

The IRGC announced that it successfully intercepted and shot down an Israeli Hermes 900 UCAV near the city of Lar in southern Iran’s Fars Province.

Saudi Arabia’s critical East‑West crude oil pipeline, which transports oil from the Gulf coast to the Red Sea, was struck in a drone attack on Wednesday, hitting a pumping station along the route.

The incident occurred just hours after the United States and Iran announced a ceasefire in their ongoing conflict. Damage to the pipeline is currently being assessed, and Saudi Aramco has so far declined to comment publicly.

And:

❗️ — A senior Iranian official to Al Jazeera:

We will punish Israel in response to the crime it committed in Lebanon and the violation of the ceasefire conditions.

The ceasefire includes the region, and Israel is knowingly breaking its promises. Only bullets will deter it.

❗️ — Iranian Foreign Minster Abbas Araghchi, has informed his Pakistani counterparts that Iran will respond to the ceasefire violations.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bankwa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
With The Ceasefire Dead, The Mad Max Scenario is Now the Most Likely Outcome

With The Ceasefire Dead, The Mad Max Scenario is Now the Most Likely Outcome

Mike Adams
France Completes Withdrawal of Gold Holdings from New York Federal Reserve

France Completes Withdrawal of Gold Holdings from New York Federal Reserve

Sterling Ashworth
Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Garrison Vance
Report: Israel&#8217;s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Report: Israel’s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Garrison Vance
Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Garrison Vance
Trump Surrenders to Iran on &#8216;TACO Tuesday&#8217;

Trump Surrenders to Iran on ‘TACO Tuesday’

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy