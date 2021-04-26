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T-Mobile store Glendale Ave. Phoenix AZ. Mask Audit Fail violating 1990 ADA law refusing service.
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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90 views • April 26, 2021
RED ALERT ADVISORY TO PATRIOT GROUPS:

THIS IS A GLOBALIST ATTACK ON THE USA BY INSURGENCY, PLANDEMIC, RACE WAR AND INFILTRATION.

Bill Gates, Rockefellers, Gulf sheiks(Prince Alwaleed bin Talal owns Twitter and Lyft), Ford's and Chinese rulers finance this globalist attack on the USA.

ORGANIZE AND ACTIVATE ARMED PATRIOT MILITIAS IN YOUR HOME CITIES TO ID AND ARREST GUN GRABBERS, STREET THUG LOOTERS, TRAITOR POLITICIANS, EMPLOYERS OF AND ILLEGAL ALIENS FOR ARREST.

US Army belongs on the border to stop foreign invasion, terrorists and entry of disease carriers not fighting Americans internally.

If the globalist deep state takes full control of the military through foreign infiltration once they're deployed, they will be used to attack patriots, force vaccines and disarm gun owners.

At least 10% of the US military are now foreigners and illegal aliens from hostile nations e.g. sudan, china, senegal, honduras etc.

ORGANIZE ARMED DEFENSE GROUPS WITH LIKEMINDED PATRIOTS TO DEFEND YOUR COMMUNITIES AND DEMAND THE FEDERAL GOVT PROTECT THE BORDER WITH US ARMY.

YOU MUST DEMAND GOVT. ARREST TRAITORS. CHINESE COLLABORATORS EG FAUCI, ROCKEFELLERS, GATES, BUSHES, CLINTONS, OBAMA, PELOSI, NEWSOM, CUOMO, NOT ATTACK AND SHUTDOWN AMERICAN WORKERS AND BUSINESSES.

If govt. fails to do this, armed citizen militias must arrest traitors working with Chinese govt/globalists.

SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNELS "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR AND "THE US NATIONALIST REPORT" FOR GROUNDBREAKING NEWS AND ANALYSIS COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY.

EMAIL [email protected] TO RECEIVE SPECIAL REPORTS, ADVISORIES AND JOIN USDF (ARMED SOUTHWEST MILITIA PROTECTING THE BORDER IN CALIFORNIA, ARIZONA AND CONDUCTING INTERNAL COUNTERINSURGENCY OPERATIONS) AND/OR PLEDGE $ TO OUR ORGANIZATION.
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