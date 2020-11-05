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Christian Activist Bevelyn Beatty Attacked by BLM?
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70 views • November 05, 2020
Replay of Bevelyn Beatty describes being attacked and stabbed during election celebrations and protests.
This illustrates why everyone, especially now have to be trained to defend themselves.
We are praying for Bevelyn's and the victims swift recovery. We are sharing this as Youtube is censoring and limiting the views. Share this with everyone you know. And get trained to defend yourself now.
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Revolutionary Tactical Strength And Conditioning Program Provides A Simple Training Blueprint To Help Cops, Soldiers, And Prepared Citizens Gain Tactical Muscle
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This illustrates why everyone, especially now have to be trained to defend themselves.
We are praying for Bevelyn's and the victims swift recovery. We are sharing this as Youtube is censoring and limiting the views. Share this with everyone you know. And get trained to defend yourself now.
Tactical Workouts (view mobile)
Revolutionary Tactical Strength And Conditioning Program Provides A Simple Training Blueprint To Help Cops, Soldiers, And Prepared Citizens Gain Tactical Muscle
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
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