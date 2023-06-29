Create New Account
Tunnels & DUMBs Part 2, All Countries Involved.
Uploaded from NUNN2K The Second Part- You might have heard about tunnels and DUMBs located around the world - Australia has more than its fair share.

Tonight - Patriot 101 TAKES US ON A DEEP DIVE into the Tunnels and Dumbs stories - and offers us a glimpse of what lies below us - deep below us


Keywords
deep statetunnelsdumbsthe hidden agenda

