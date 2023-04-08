⚡️ Russian Pilot on Su-27 - Destroyed Two Ukrainian Mi-24 Helicopters and a Su-25 Aircraft in One Sortie

Sorry that the actual video of him doing this, isn't available now.
⚡️ Russian pilot on Su-27 destroyed two Ukrainian helicopters and a plane in one sortie
During one of the patrols, Alan Datiev destroyed two enemy Mi-24 helicopters and a Su-25 aircraft. Two more Ukrainian attack aircraft turned around and flew away.
“I created such conditions for them that everything would end badly for them,” the pilot said.
Someone said in a comment that I'm noting:
He is a Su35 pilot actually
