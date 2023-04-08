Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️ Russian Pilot on Su-27 - Destroyed Two Ukrainian Mi-24 Helicopters and a Su-25 Aircraft in One Sortie
260 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago |

Sorry that the actual video of him doing this, isn't available now.

⚡️ Russian pilot on Su-27 destroyed two Ukrainian helicopters and a plane in one sortie

During one of the patrols, Alan Datiev destroyed two enemy Mi-24 helicopters and a Su-25 aircraft. Two more Ukrainian attack aircraft turned around and flew away.

“I created such conditions for them that everything would end badly for them,” the pilot said.

Someone said in a comment that I'm noting:

He is a Su35 pilot actually

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket