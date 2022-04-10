EP 2897 6PM BREAKING ZERO GUILTY IN WIHTMER KIDNAPPING TRIAL. FBI FAKE NEWS FALSE FLAG EXPOSED!

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The Governor Whitmer kidnapping case, which we now know was comprised of virtually all FBI agents and informants took another devastating hit in August. Michael Hills, an attorney for Brandon Caserta, one of the six defendants, produced text messages showing an FBI field agent telling an informant to lie, frame an innocent man and delete text messages. This is why federal prosecutors are refusing to hand over text messages and laptops from FBI informants in the Whitmer kidnapping case. The FBI actually hatched the plot. paid for the plot, ran the plot and set up the innocent men in their immoral scheme.
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🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2897-6PM BREAKING: ZERO GUILTY IN WITMER KIDNAPPING TRIAL. FBI & FAKE NEWS FALSE FLAG EXPOSED! https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20715
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