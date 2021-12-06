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‘Stick Your Vaccine Mandate...’ Anthem Spreads Globally
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148 views • December 06, 2021
6 videos (3-minutes 15-seconds):
25-seconds: The Zoogies - She'll be Coming Round the Mountain; where the theme is from
34-seconds: New Zealand - Prime Minster and Covid tyrant Jacinda Arden dispatched with song
1:08: London
30-seconds: Edinburgh, Scotland thousands said they would no longer comply
18-seconds: Australia
20-seconds: Australian Store
American Heart Association: "We conclude that the mRNA vaccines dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination" - The American heart association.
25-seconds: The Zoogies - She'll be Coming Round the Mountain; where the theme is from
34-seconds: New Zealand - Prime Minster and Covid tyrant Jacinda Arden dispatched with song
1:08: London
30-seconds: Edinburgh, Scotland thousands said they would no longer comply
18-seconds: Australia
20-seconds: Australian Store
American Heart Association: "We conclude that the mRNA vaccines dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination" - The American heart association.
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