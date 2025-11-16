BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Cult of Academia & College | CULTWORLD Documentary | Part Three
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
223 followers
Follow
68 views • 2 days ago

What forces shape the world of higher education? In Part Three of the CULTWORLD Documentary series, The Cult of Academia & College exposes how universities often function as ideological echo chambers, perpetuating conformity, groupthink, and unquestioned authority similar to cult systems. This episode dives into the hidden rituals, social pressures, and control mechanisms embedded in college culture and academic institutions. Featuring expert opinions, insider perspectives, and critical analysis, The Cult of Academia & College challenges assumptions about freedom in education and reveals how systemic influences shape beliefs, careers, and social dynamics. Whether you're a student, educator, or curious observer, this documentary uncovers the deeper forces at play behind campus life and academic dogma. Join the conversation: How has college shaped your worldview? Do you see cult-like dynamics in academia? This is the unedited version of CULTWORLD, featuring raw footage without background music or sound effects for an authentic viewing experience. Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976: This video contains copyrighted material, the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We make such material available for purposes of criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. All rights and credit go directly to the rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended. #CultOfAcademia #CULTWORLD #CollegeCulture #AcademicConformity #CultDocumentary

