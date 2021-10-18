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Mi 360° Home Security Camera l Full HD Picture l Motion Detection l Night Vision| Talk Back
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22 views • October 18, 2021
Mi 360° Home Security Camera 1080P l Full HD Picture l AI Powered Motion Detection l Infrared Night Vision | 360° Panorama | Talk Back Feature (2-Way Audio)
About this item
AI motion detection alert. The camera angle is 110 degree and the connectivity is Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz. Storage:MicroSD card (support 16GB -64GB, Class 10 and above storage card)
Input Power: 5V ; Working temperature: -10℃ ~ 50℃; Support Devices : Android 4.4 above or IOS 9.0 above
Infrared Night Vision
Talkback Feature. Video encoding : H.265
The Mi Camera 360° has perfect picture quality. With Mi Camera's 20 megapixels, 1080p resolution and wide dynamic range, even distant backgrounds are clear and detailed
Inverted installation (optional)
Up to 64GB SD card storage
Claim Now - https://shrinke.me/HomeSecurityCamera
About this item
AI motion detection alert. The camera angle is 110 degree and the connectivity is Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz. Storage:MicroSD card (support 16GB -64GB, Class 10 and above storage card)
Input Power: 5V ; Working temperature: -10℃ ~ 50℃; Support Devices : Android 4.4 above or IOS 9.0 above
Infrared Night Vision
Talkback Feature. Video encoding : H.265
The Mi Camera 360° has perfect picture quality. With Mi Camera's 20 megapixels, 1080p resolution and wide dynamic range, even distant backgrounds are clear and detailed
Inverted installation (optional)
Up to 64GB SD card storage
Claim Now - https://shrinke.me/HomeSecurityCamera
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