Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 30, 2023
Episode 2096 - Is weather warfare real? Weaponized surveillance is upon us. Should we do the opposite of what we are told? 1600 scientists say no to CO2 restrictions. Housing has become unstable. Has Jordan Peterson been silenced? Go to your school board meeting. Plus much more. High energy must listen show!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

