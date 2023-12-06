Israel's New A.I. Killing Weapon called "The Gospel" (Mockery).

In an act of utter blasphemy to our Lord Jesus Christ, Israel named their A.I. weapon that they use to bomb the people of Gaza, "The Gospel". Zionist Christians who are supporting this need to repent. This video features an anti-Zionist Jew named Dovid Weiss who explains why it's wrong to be supporting the current Nation State of Israel.
