Israel's New A.I. Killing Weapon called "The Gospel" (Mockery).
Freed From Evil
Published 17 hours ago

In an act of utter blasphemy to our Lord Jesus Christ, Israel named their A.I. weapon that they use to bomb the people of Gaza, "The Gospel". Zionist Christians who are supporting this need to repent. This video features an anti-Zionist Jew named Dovid Weiss who explains why it's wrong to be supporting the current Nation State of Israel.

gospeljesusprophecyartificial intelligencerapturetemplenwozionismend timesnetanyahuweaponarmageddondovid weiss

