Hobbes vs. Rousseau: human nature & civilisation
Kazimir Kharza
Published 21 hours ago |

Some quick thoughts on the Thomas Hobbes vs. Jean-Jacques Rousseau discourse, and whether any one of their theories about human nature supports the existence of civilisation as beneficial.


TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

2:18 Thomas Hobbes

4:36 Jean-Jacques Rousseau

6:28 Let's imagine Hobbes was right

10:06 The source of confusion

12:35 The End

anthropologysocietyanarchycommunismcapitalismphilosophyfreudcivilizationhuman naturecivilisationhobbesrousseau

