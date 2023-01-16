Hobbes vs. Rousseau: human nature & civilisation

Some quick thoughts on the Thomas Hobbes vs. Jean-Jacques Rousseau discourse, and whether any one of their theories about human nature supports the existence of civilisation as beneficial.
➤ WEBSITE (get the zine): https://kharza.net/works/
SUPPORT ME:
➔ Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/Kharza
➔ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kharza
SOCIAL MEDIA:
➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/
➔ Mastodon: https://kolektiva.social/@kazimir
➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza
➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/
➔ Facebook: https://facebook.com/KazimirKharza
➔ Telegram: https://t.me/KharzaKazimir
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
2:18 Thomas Hobbes
4:36 Jean-Jacques Rousseau
6:28 Let's imagine Hobbes was right
10:06 The source of confusion
12:35 The End
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.