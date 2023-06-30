FULL REPORT Largest Catholic Health Network BETRAYS Church Teaching, Supports LGBT, Transgenderism

John-Henry Westen





June 29, 2023





Michael Hichborn, Founder of the Lepanto Institute, recently exposed the betrayal of Catholic Church teaching by CommonSpirit Health — the largest Catholic healthcare network in the U.S. The Lepanto Institute's full report revealed that CommonSpirit Health supports the LGBT agenda: sex-change surgeries, hormone therapies for gender dysphoric patients, puberty blockers, contraception, abortion, and more. This shocking betrayal of the Catholic Church's official teachings on life and the family has been met with universal silence among the highest ranking bishops — including Cardinals Tobin, Blase Cupich, and Robert McElroy. Michael Hichborn shares his full report and reveals the latest developments in the failure of Church leadership in the face of a rising LGBT healthcare system.





