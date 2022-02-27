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The America Project announces new Election Integrity Initiative | CPAC Press Conf
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40 views • February 27, 2022
2/25/2022 @ 10am Eastern - LIVE Press Conference: The America Project announces new Election Integrity Initiative

At a press conference outside of CPAC on Feb. 25, principles in a new group called The America Project (TAP) announced an initiative to train election volunteers across Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Virginia to “expose shenanigans at the ballot box.” TAP has created an election integrity initiative they dub Operation Eagles Wings, funded by a donation of almost $3 million from the organization’s CEO and co-founder, Patrick Byrne. The total funding for TAP exceeds $8 million, including funding from Byrne and extensive nationwide fundraising.

According to TAP Founder Patrick Byrne, Operation Eagles Wings will educate election reform activists on everything from grassroots training to election canvassing and fundraising. Operations Eagles Wings also plans on preparing and circulating commentary on current election policies, where the strengths and weaknesses are in regards to the current laws on the books, in order to ensure the American people have access to fact-based truths about the election process across the United States.

Co-founders Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock.com, and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn touted their early success at the Friday press conference, noting that they helped organize 4,500 election integrity volunteers to monitor polling stations in the Nov. 2021 elections in Virginia that saw Republican Glenn Youngkin shock the heavily favored Democrat to win the governor’s race.

At the press conference, Senior Advisor Roger Stone said, “If I didn’t think this had a chance to succeed, I wouldn’t have gotten involved.”

Byrne released a statement that announced:

Our goal is to not only provide the proper training for Americans who want to make sure that there are no repeats of the errors that happened in the 2020 election, but also to educate them on how to manage volunteers and fundraise for their efforts in a way that allows each state to become self-sustaining and financially secure. In order to restore America’s trust in the integrity of our elections, we need to do everything in our power to protect the voting process from election meddlers who care only about serving crooked special interest groups that neither respect nor value the rule of law.
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patrick byrnegeneral flynnelection integritycpac 2022america projectpress conf
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