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Canadians Support Trump At Massive Rally
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45 views • September 15, 2020
A huge crowd turned out in Vancouver, British Columbia CANADA to show their rejection of the current Covid Caper. Voicing strong disgust for the forced masking, lockdowns and coming vaccine this crowd of usually sedate Canadians demonstrate they have been pushed as far as they will tolerate. Calling for and end to masking and forced economic destruction the crowd irrupted in a TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP chant as a speaker expressed her love for the beleaguered President.
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