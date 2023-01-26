https://gettr.com/post/p26c4315271

日本的发现在对抗刺突蛋白的危害方面取得了有希望的进展

纳豆激酶是一种从名为纳豆的日本食物中提取和纯化的酶，是“我们目前所知的唯一一种能溶解刺突蛋白的酶。”

纳豆激酶与其他有前途的天然物质相结合，出现在 Dr. VanDeWater 的加标恢复配方中：





Japanese Discovery Makes Promising Headway in Combatting the Harms of the Spike Protein





Nattokinase, an enzyme extracted and purified from a Japanese food called nattō, is "the only enzyme that we're aware of right now that dissolves the spike protein."





Nattokinase is featured, in combination with other promising natural substances, in Dr. VanDeWater's spike recovery formula:





