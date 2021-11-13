The Reformation is Far From Over

Roman Catholicism is now regarded by Protestants with far greater favour than in former years. There is an increasing indifference concerning the doctrines that originally separated the Protestant churches from Rome, resulting in many Protestants reaching their hands across the gulf to clasp the hand of Rome. Most Christians do not know the history of how their church was formed and many do not care. We are heading speedily toward the enforcement of the Mark of the Beast, and the things which the Protestant Reformers stood for should be even more important today than they were back then. Our eternal salvation depends on keeping the flame of the Reformation burning because, contrary to appearances, Rome never changes!

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