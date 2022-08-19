Biden's Clown World #19: August 19, 2022

First Published August 19, 2022

'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 18 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Rimsky-Korsakov, Scheherazade, Op. 35 - I. The Sea and Sinbad's Ship - www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#19 video's memes: Front & last meme: https://www.libertynation.com/daily-conservative-political-memes/; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/3ehjjwzp

Links to all headlines:

https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/17/the-biden-agenda-america-first-to-be-screwed/

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/08/17/donalds-inflation-reduction-acts-green-provisions-will-subsidize-chinese-solar-panels-slave-labor/

https://www.based-politics.com/2022/08/17/morning-consult-dems-dont-believe-inflation-reduction-act-works/

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2022/08/09/biden-admits-he-has-no-clue-whats-in-the-inflation-reduction-act-n2611478

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2022/08/16/surprise-bidens-inflation-reduction-act-sic-will-raise-taxes-on-the-middle-class-by-20-billion-n1621424

https://freebeacon.com/media/watch-while-dems-laud-transformational-green-energy-bill-americans-climate-concerns-reach-new-low/

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/08/16/poll-concern-about-climate-change-warnings-is-plummeting/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/white-house-climate-science-overseer-sanctioned-and-barred-national-academy-sciences

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/john-kerrys-climate-office-rife-ties-far-left-green-groups

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/business/jeffrey-clark/2022/08/16/bloomberg-news-exposes-eco-hypocrite-billionaire-bill-gates

https://climatechangedispatch.com/coming-to-bidens-america-electricity-prices-break-records-in-europe/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/leonardo-dicaprios-environmental-group-used-charity-funds-to-support-climate-lawsuits-emails/

https://climatechangedispatch.com/dicaprio-traveled-on-private-jets-while-funding-climate-suits-against-big-oil/

https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/08/05/the-new-pause-lengthens-to-7-years-11-months-no-global-temperature-increase-since-2014/

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-announces-overhaul-after-botching-pandemic

https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/17/cdc-rochelle-walensky-restructure-covid-coronavirus-pandemic-communications/

https://www.wnd.com/2022/08/no-reason-shots-cdcs-case-vax-mandates-crumbles/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/paiten-iselin/2022/08/17/here-we-go-again-twitter-and-facebook-censor-speech

https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-censors-claims-irs-posted-job-requiring-deadly-force/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/facebook-instagram-take-bobby-kennedy-jr-s-childrens-health-defense-fund-pages-bogus-misinformation-accusations/

https://www.thecollegefix.com/under-biden-education-department-quietly-shut-down-trump-era-free-speech-hotline/

https://freebeacon.com/democrats/stacey-abrams-says-she-opposes-defunding-the-police-she-led-a-group-that-wants-to-defund-the-police/

https://freebeacon.com/democrats/ron-wydens-wife-raked-in-ppp-loans-while-laying-off-hundreds/

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2022/08/16/russia-collusion-hoaxer-want-us-to-trust-the-fbi-on-trump-raid-um-thats-a-hard-pass-peter-strzok-n1621627

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/08/exclusive-ambassador-ken-blackwell-biden-is-turning-america-into-a-police-state/

https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/10/under-bidens-doj-the-rule-of-law-in-america-has-become-a-farce/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/08/not-raided-by-fbi-bidens-clintons-russia-hoaxers-black-lives-matter/



