This here is a video on the Death of Judas. Many people think Judas hung by a rope, and some think he hung by a rope and cut his guts out. But when we use historical context we can understand that he hung on his own sword. He fell head long on his sword and that's how his guts came out. There are very few trees in Jerusalem, and the trees there are very low to the ground. There are almond trees and olive trees mostly. Those are not really big enough to hang on. The other part is rope was not really something ready available or used for something like that in that region. All historical context including the scriptures point to him falling on his own sword.



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