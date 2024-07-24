BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel needs a new system of government, the EMpire of David
Upwards Revolution
Upwards Revolution
17 views • 9 months ago

In recent months, Israel has faced relentless attacks from Yemen, with over 200 missiles fired towards its territories. Shockingly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have confirmed that despite knowing the clear and present danger, they chose to wait until there was an Israeli fatality before taking action. This is a disgrace, as the most solemn duty of any government is to protect its people from clear threats, not to wait until lives are lost before acting.


The time to criticize this failure in leadership is now. We cannot wait until the war ends. By then, the leaders will be incentivized to continue the conflict indefinitely, as we have already seen.


There is an alternate pathway for Israel—a pathway under the Empire of David. This vision calls for decisive leadership that prioritizes the safety and well-being of its citizens above all else. The Empire of David offers a framework for strong, proactive governance. It is a call for a new era where Israel does not just react to threats but leads with strength and conviction.


Join us in this critical discussion. Together, we can shape a better future for Israel, ensuring it stands tall and secure, especially against threats from Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas.


#Israel #Leadership #Security #EmpireOfDavid #MiddleEast #IranThreat #Hezbollah #Hamas #YemenAttacks #NationalDefense #ProactiveGovernance #FutureOfIsrael #DecisiveAction #ProtectOurPeople

The Kingdom of David and The Upwards Movement Presents

A Global Love Revolution coming from Jerusalem


www.kingdomofdavid.org

https://twitter.com/yosalov

upwardspr @ gmail.com

