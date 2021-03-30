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Oregon Antifa Attack Patriot, So He Pulls Out A Gun
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3350 views • March 30, 2021
Antifa are terrorists, end of story.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/video-police-arrest-old-man-pulling-gun-attacking-antifa-thugs-salem-oregon/
Video Link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1376318142125912065
https://twitter.com/i/status/1376313345423372288
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https://youtu.be/lRTtMcx6rSM
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Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/video-police-arrest-old-man-pulling-gun-attacking-antifa-thugs-salem-oregon/
Video Link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1376318142125912065
https://twitter.com/i/status/1376313345423372288
Donate On Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/OfficialConservativeJo
Donate On Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/OfficialConservativeJo/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgz6n4nAj0JArfk_gJHGSJA
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialconservativejo/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/officialconservativejo
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OfficialConservativeJo
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OfficialConservativeJo:c
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/OfficialConservativeJo
OurFreedomTube: https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@officialconservativejo
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Free Motion Graphics Video used:
https://youtu.be/lRTtMcx6rSM
YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/MG1010
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