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Ismael's Oil; Ismael's Big Pharmaceuticals & The Resulting Covid-19 WorldWide Religion Of Deception.
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61 views • December 03, 2021
Once again The Radical "Shia vs. Sunni War has come to the Infidels by way of Big Tech, Big Corporate Content Creators Media. We're just stuck in Hysterical Anual flu Madness As A Result. The Bible warned Us and Explains it all...
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