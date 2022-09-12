Create New Account
Audycja radiowa 08.09.2Q22 Audycja nadawana jest w częstotliwości 432Hz
+++PROGNOZA POGODY DLA POLSKI+++ ZESPÓŁ MUZYCZNY WIZJE VISIONEN - THE CLONES+++LEKKIE TEMATY+++

Informacje wykorzystane z innych kanałów :
Brigitte Fischer Medium https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCos6qHmzlIgRQvnZ0e0trSg

JASNOWIDZ Krzysztof Jackowski
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS8vsbx1MSl1aGrja2-4kg  

Wglądy Duchowe
https://www.youtube.com/c/Wgl%C4%85dyDuchowe

Z udziałem artystów tego programu:
Jason Scheff https://open.spotify.com/artist/0xeOqRoM6qFnBUpbIuI7uN?si=NSlf6h3ZS_uzVlZ6c_MPPQ  

Vinny Appice https://open.spotify.com/artist/2yz2Hp6i6oqcHlzSez1P5y?si=ksGWnxKORbGQSbrNsa7jvA
David Garfield https://open.spotify.com/artist/3RPnyf7t9phTwwSzQgaZYb?si=PTnAsee9TwG-KUBLZmJ_YA
Jay Graydon https://open.spotify.com/artist/6ktABRivLA1KNPTurNYR5w?si=FiPGXmyNTOKXffgfocp3nQ 

David Soro https://open.spotify.com/artist/0UoNvjoIrLwMp82gDPj2Sd?si=0CLawrYzQCSzEvcLbiUX-A
The Mandevilles https://open.spotify.com/artist/5WGjjxl4UQgtaDdpcGHyeN?si=QNtbPDbYQF-3cfgvjavxNA
TwoMinutesHate https://open.spotify.com/artist/2RBtMV4JIoR6r9TvNijQQV?si=Q0MGppEEQo-0-LVZJC-2Lw  

Julian Rybarski https://open.spotify.com/artist/0rErEEX82xXdfK47A3VSA8?si=LeTsjosjRamemPUEjxUncA
Pasha Black https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Cw2pO0MicTXiAqJ4PTueR?si=kRYvSPz3Qhy89MawLF5pag
Leonard Damron https://open.spotify.com/artist/7BLY9EfqMRiPQtEFwgFimx?si=yEjo4jiwQC6oOnCpdkcqbQ
Darell Fields https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ogflLti0WHjMgVkRZThh7?si=2YSd0f7wTvG6hBuzqvFY0Q  

Chris Mapili https://open.spotify.com/artist/62xdK0Pi4X3l5lYm5UVyme?si=Lepk3O7NSRSkD1SZ9OIDrw
Wild Manes https://open.spotify.com/artist/19keP25yDsn0Y6WpOvmxaB?si=eu-45H5xQwKV3p1xLrC3XA
Janne https://open.spotify.com/artist/41mu7R13gzcAhoVtvK6r1T?si=MYopne2BTSGrltpLGO7f-A
Rubbish https://open.spotify.com/artist/49L1mvEbO8j3C64VwDHaA8?si=E7X_CAiVQ1SV2C1FsSwF0w  

Olivia Rox https://open.spotify.com/artist/5CFBvt5T4o48iAy8mstupj?si=bHb5jwy9Re2wr3SeLQnSbw
ANNA LU https://open.spotify.com/artist/2ePJYf8m5l2SOh39cXQaPx?si=YyXbrIJ3Qu2CuZ97fKJGEw
Larry Warren https://open.spotify.com/artist/1x3EdDuiQzXMl9M7YpYgf3?si=ZZxQht9aSaaQ3fuOnyaTOg
Max Pasquarelli https://open.spotify.com/artist/2M2i6ORlhdu67TTWf89tov?si=thcz0obuRjGyaOY5832_3g  

F/L/P https://open.spotify.com/artist/4LZJ7DQsoHOhhVIjFE91KY?si=2gSHBeTbSKy-Zz_kho1JNQ
HER https://open.spotify.com/artist/7H12dGjCVYLGMUY04qW0Yq?si=W0_xpM20TU-ZTRM6_meRtw
Georgie Chapple https://open.spotify.com/artist/6wbmPUHHjCbMvJL1yX6dFa?si=yqIFNeC9SX6rW5nkKDUBvg
Jeremy Riley https://open.spotify.com/artist/6UVn9tZbOXBNIGZaGuzmk9?si=5fXOvGLpT0mycOGeHACWSg
RGT https://open.spotify.com/artist/0sn8pg4zUPBkoH2STPRMC9?si=k54pITl7RzSmdQKPAp_vTw
Otro Nivel https://open.spotify.com/artist/2dCsNoreGt2dkckeSrszzp?si=bP7BDMkiT2y5F9C8JydlJw
https://youtu.be/sQJOXjePwrg

Playlisty :


Wizje/Visionen lista Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/60aINVeKNpJUjIdpqE0UA1?si=8e8ef81e8ca84476

Balcony Music TOP 50
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3xbxxwyxAAj1CJYsLeA5qA?si=c5d52d7b92aa4475

