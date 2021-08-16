Dr. Peter McCullough The Reality: Around 50% of current COVID-19 infections are Vaccinated

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The CDC identified 10,000 COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated people by May so they stopped counting. I'm not joking. This isn't satire. They stopped counting.
Now, the headlines say "pandemic of the unvaccinated" and "99% of new COVID cases come from the unvaccinated".
Well obviously, if you stop counting COVID-19 infections in the "vaccinated" then all the COVID-19 infections are going to come from the "unvaccinated".
Dr. Peter McCullough says the reality is that around 50% of current COVID-19 infections are coming from the vaccinated.
Full Interview:
https://rumble.com/vk8awz-about-half-the-cases-are-vaccine-failures.html