China’s Drone Carrier Changes Naval Warfare, an interview with Douglas Macgregor

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Game changer: drone carriers are redefining naval strategy. Smaller, stealthier, and lethal these platforms signal a shift away from vulnerable mega-carriers. The future fleet may not be about size, but survivability and swarm capability. Warfare is evolving—and those who don’t adapt risk sinking with outdated doctrine.
#China #DroneWarfare #NavalInnovation #MilitaryTech #FutureFleet #Defense
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