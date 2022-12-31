Connect with me on HEVY 📱 the BEST WORKOUT TRACKING APP 💪

For the longest time, I logged my workouts in an Evernote but I recently installed the Hevy app and have been using it to log my workout routine, self-quantify, along with tracking and visualizing my progress. It's free (also ad-free) and very well-designed - just what I was looking for in a gym app! It also prompts you to attach a selfie to every workout - which may seem narcissistic but taking selfies actually increases self-control, because looking at ourselves reminds us of the kinds of people we are trying to be.
