Connect with me on HEVY 📱 the BEST WORKOUT TRACKING APP 💪
jroseland
Published 17 hours ago

For the longest time, I logged my workouts in an Evernote but I recently installed the Hevy app and have been using it to log my workout routine, self-quantify, along with tracking and visualizing my progress. It's free (also ad-free) and very well-designed - just what I was looking for in a gym app! It also prompts you to attach a selfie to every workout - which may seem narcissistic but taking selfies actually increases self-control, because looking at ourselves reminds us of the kinds of people we are trying to be.

Follow me on Hevy! It's a new workout tracking app. You can build routines, log your lifts, get analytics, and compete with friends. And it's free!


Join HEVY 📱

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HEVY

Connect with me 🔀 JROSELAND here

https://www.hevy.com/user/jroseland

Read 📑 App review

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/apps-software/260-hevy

Keywords
healthexercisereviewfitnessappsgymselfiesjonathan roselandself-quantificationlimitless mindsethevyworkout tracking

