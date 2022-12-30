Create New Account
Hypnosis Battle for the MIND (Who is controlling you?)
Last Day Deceptions
Published 19 hours ago |

Hypnotism is a practice that claims to be able to change your behavior or perception of things through the “power of suggestion”. If it really does do this what will it cost you?


#Hypnotism #mind  #Jesus


