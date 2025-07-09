MEGA MAGA BACKLASH after Trump buries Epstein files, ending investigation into child trafficking network (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 9, 2025)

- Fundraising Efforts for Texas Flood Victims (0:11)

- Trump Administration and Epstein Files (2:25)

- China's Global Mining Deals and US Data Center Investments (1:01:24)

- Impact of Trump's Tariffs on Copper and Pharmaceutical Imports (1:01:42)

- Decentralization and Self-Reliance (1:02:03)

- Update on Texas Floods and Donation Efforts (1:02:25)

- Interview with Tina from the Satellite Phone Store (1:05:12)

- Donation Incentives and Additional Support (1:13:40)

- Conclusion and Future Outlook (1:16:49)

- Faraday Bags and Solar Panel Storage (1:17:07)

- Satellite Phones and Movie Prop Usage (1:24:23)

- Satellite Phone Capabilities and Real-World Applications (1:26:26)

- Satellite Phone Technology and Space Collisions (1:28:51)

- Starlink and Data Transfer Capabilities (1:30:46)

- Preparedness and Mental Power (1:34:48)

- Emergency Response and Donations (1:38:48)

- Faraday Bags and Their Applications (1:45:29)

- Healthy Food and Emergency Preparedness (1:50:51)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:51:11)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/