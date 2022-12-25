Dr. Cass Ingram The Wilderness Doc. - Mold Illness

See Description For Links & References , The Complete Podcast Free Mp3 Download Can Be Found Here - ( https://cassingram.buzzsprout.com/1157576/6401938-episode-28-mold-and-worms )



& Here -



( https://cassingram.buzzsprout.com/ )



Alot of Dr. Cass Ingram's website has been cencored , i knew they would do that after i saw they cencored his youtube channel so i archived most all of his articles here - Dr. Cass Ingram The Wilderness Doc. Website Archive , 10 Pages Of Articles - https://archive.ph/cassingram.com

I have not posted anything in a week because i was trying to not contribute to the constant information overload & I have been recovering from acute pancreatitis, liver, adrenal & gallbladder issues for the past few weeks that would normally require hospitalization but i have just had to help myself that has finally mostly been resolved & continuing to recover from the mucormycosis, i will talk about that and how i helped myself in a future video. This whole channel is filled with helpful videos & links that have helped me with my mold illness issues.



If you have not seen the previous videos i made they are many hours long & available to download here if interested with all the links in the discription to the other videos -



( https://www.brighteon.com/9340c123-d7ea-40de-9383-c9b6db287b38 )



Stew Peters on OAN: COVID-19 is a AI Biosynthetic Parasitic Technology, IT'S NOT A VIRUS - https://rumble.com/v224704-stew-peters-on-oan-covid-19-is-a-ai-biosynthetic-parasitic-technology-its-n.html



Dr. Cass Ingram's Website - www.cassingram.com

Dr. Cass Ingram's Video Part 1 -

https://www.brighteon.com/2351c9fe-5b01-4093-b10e-caa9ef56ec11



Dr. Cass Ingram's Video Part 2 -

https://www.brighteon.com/be471c94-e8d0-416e-a160-02704533c415



Dr. Cass Ingram's Video Part 3 -



https://www.brighteon.com/c51e187a-2d9a-4720-b16c-e748fcac694e



Dr. Cass Ingram's Video Part 4 -



https://www.brighteon.com/b50c0576-3a8c-4b54-b01d-b789b41dd538



Surviving Toxic Mold - www.survivingtoxicmold.com

Exposing Mold -



www.exposingmold.org

Surviving Mold -



www.survivingmold.com



