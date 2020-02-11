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Joker Phoenix: Unionizing Chik-Fil-A Cows?
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9 views • February 11, 2020
Cow rape? Molesting them to get milk? Should we “Eat Mor Chikin”? Is Phoenix still in character as the Joker? Does he or PETA care about human babies? Seriously, you’d better take them seriously.
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By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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