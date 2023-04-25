Original US Constitution was replaced by secret Constitution in 1871, so not citizens but are slaves (1) [mi
27 views
Original US Constitution was replaced by secret Constitution in 1871, so not citizens but are slaves (1) [mirrored]
Keywords
original us constitutionwas replaced by secretconstitution in 1871so not citizens but are slaves mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos