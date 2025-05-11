Ukrainian Forces Lose Drone-Tracking Capabilities After Killnet Cyber Operation

Russian hackers from Killnet have successfully disabled the Western-supplied Airfence drone surveillance system used by Ukrainian forces. The group extracted geolocation data of monitoring stations from Sumy to Odessa and handed it over to Russia’s 88th "Española" Brigade.

Following a coordinated strike by Russian forces, at least seven radar stations were destroyed, each valued at over €230,000. Ukrainian troops, had used the system to access real-time locations and even video feeds from Russian drones.

The strike has reportedly crippled Ukraine's ability to quickly detect and track Russian drones. Attempts to reconnect to Airfence return only a "404 error."

Via: @Mash

Adding: The ceasefire declared by Russia to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day has ended.

It was in effect from midnight Moscow time on May 8 until midnight on May 11.

Adding: Journalists were waiting for Putin’s press conference until after 1:00AM. Video up ahead with details.