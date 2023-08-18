Fallen angels' terrorist agency Black Rock manages profits from war & pandemic & fake global warming

*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Satan Lucifer's earth's hidden matriarchal
rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid witch feminists and Draco
reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families'
financial management terrorist agency that manages the profit from all their
wars and pandemics and fake global warming chemtrailing and pharma disease
industry and other criminal enterprises seems to be Black Rock investment
company. I told you in my previous daily sermons that all these banking and
investment company’s new employees that just joined the company earns salaries
five times more than a human specie new employee earns plus commissions,
because they are not humans, but they are Draco reptilian chimera fake alien
incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites. It is not your
abilities that matters, but if you are a Satanist reptilian hybrid or Draco
avatar that matters if you become wealthy and prestigious and famous and
powerful and receive good jobs and promotions, and how many of God’s humans you
kill through wars and pandemics and famines and fake global warming chemtrails
and medical industry witchcraft pharmaceuticals and child-trafficking and terrorism
and CIA US military narcotics industry and other businesses. Satan Lucifer’s Satanist
reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist
elite” “Draco avatar elite” are “useless eaters” “Adamu specie” demon spirits
in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies that make billions of dollars from killing
and stealing from humans, because they create life force energy from fear &
pain & loss & sorrow & sickness & terror to feed their parasitical
fallen angel bosses. When the earth’s managers like the Pleiadian fallen angel
incarnate avatar Janet Shaw of the “Shaw clan” has reptilian shapeshifting eyes
and has many social media site videos of snakes striking out at you, then from
a criminal investigative deduction, it shows me that these 12th
planet Pleiadian fallen angel hermaphrodite fake aliens, who run the world, are
either reptilian fallen angels of Satan Lucifer or they are using reptilian hybrid
avatar bodies bred from Lyran females raped by reptilian fallen angels. They
appear as humans, but they are not humans. All the BitChute videos are not uploading,
so it shows that the fallen angels do not want their Black Rock financial
terrorist agency exposed to the dumb human specie populace. They have been
attacking my heart from behind and also with urethra-digging attacks all the
while I was creating the video and posting the videos. If they molest us while
we are sleeping, then we will expose more of their secrets. They let us know
what they do not like exposed, so we will banzai charge them even more on those
very topics that they frantically try to kill us for. The Western feminist
nations’ cowardly traitor “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings
rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s
cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical 10% salary illegal tithe
income tax extortionist” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained &
allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake
unbiblical job positions pastors immediately avoid topics to expose that will
get them assassinated or that will get them ridiculed by church donators. They
are the reprobate degenerates fake Christians and fake pastors who use our real
Christians’ honest truthful daily sermons to decide to not share dangerous topics
that will get more humans killed if not exposed, and what safe topics to share
that will deceive humans into hell by false complacency and sabotage of God’s
spiritual army. They are Satan Lucifer’s minions.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.