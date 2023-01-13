ANDREW BRIDGEN, MP: ON SUSPENSION FROM PARLIAMENT FOR QUESTIONING SAFETY OF COVID VACCINES

Statement from Andrew Bridgen, MP.In December 2022 he questioned the safety and efficacy of the experimental mRNA shots in Parliament following the recent reports to the MHRA yellow card reporting of adverse effects and excess deaths in the UK since the vaccine rollout.

This man is one of the only genuine politicians in Parliament who is concerned about the safety and health of the public. He has been ostracised for speaking the Truth, which shows the corruption in Parliament who wish to bury this issue. They are complicit in genocide and he is being persecuted by them for speaking out.

WE NEED TO SUPPORT THIS MAN.

PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE.





Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4





Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:

https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/





Shared from and subscribe to:

MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/