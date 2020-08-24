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Reflections Over Life - Good Evening From Around The World's Sunsets in 4K
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2 views • August 24, 2020
Find peace from your hectic everyday life in these hard times we are stuck in.
Go to a secluded place in your mind to find the soothing relaxation your body and mind need.
Experience the lovely and relaxing piano sounds during all these beautiful sunsets from our precious earth!
Take care and remember to be kind to each other!
We are just starting here and originally come from YouTube with the same channel name.
You can see the same movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4O9vuvtmJw
Also, we are on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/letshealtheearth/
You can subscribe wherever you want to keep updated on our calming nature videos. :)
Go to a secluded place in your mind to find the soothing relaxation your body and mind need.
Experience the lovely and relaxing piano sounds during all these beautiful sunsets from our precious earth!
Take care and remember to be kind to each other!
We are just starting here and originally come from YouTube with the same channel name.
You can see the same movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4O9vuvtmJw
Also, we are on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/letshealtheearth/
You can subscribe wherever you want to keep updated on our calming nature videos. :)
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