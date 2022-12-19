Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Neil Oliver: The Silence Is Deafening on the Biggest Story in the World
532 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 21 hours ago |

(Dec 17, 2022) In a powerful monologue, Neil Oliver calls out the disgraceful UK Parliament which last week walked out rather than listen to fellow MP Andrew Bridgen’s speech about the known dangers of the experimental mRNA COVID-19 injections and why they must to be immediately withdrawn.


Neil Oliver, "They (politicians, media, and regulatory agencies) might have their hands over their eyes, but we can see them. They keep their mouths shut, but the silence is deafening.”


(Dec 13, 2022) Andrew Bridgen MP calls for the immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines: 

https://rumble.com/v20if82-andrew-bridgen-mp-calls-for-the-immediate-withdrawal-of-covid-19-vaccines.html


Neil Oliver on GBN:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGMQLwuIwWk

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipcurrent eventspoliticssciencevaccineparliamentukmsmron desantisdeathscommentaryinjuriescarl saganpfizeranthony faucicovidjohn campbellneil oliverandrew bridgenaseem malhotramaria caulfield

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket