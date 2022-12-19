Neil Oliver: The Silence Is Deafening on the Biggest Story in the World

(Dec 17, 2022) In a powerful monologue, Neil Oliver calls out the disgraceful UK Parliament which last week walked out rather than listen to fellow MP Andrew Bridgen’s speech about the known dangers of the experimental mRNA COVID-19 injections and why they must to be immediately withdrawn.





Neil Oliver, "They (politicians, media, and regulatory agencies) might have their hands over their eyes, but we can see them. They keep their mouths shut, but the silence is deafening.”





(Dec 13, 2022) Andrew Bridgen MP calls for the immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines:

https://rumble.com/v20if82-andrew-bridgen-mp-calls-for-the-immediate-withdrawal-of-covid-19-vaccines.html





Neil Oliver on GBN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGMQLwuIwWk