Scott Ritter: Ukraine DESPERATELY Tries To DRAG Poland Into Russia-Ukraine War

Scott Ritter speaks with Stephen Gardner about the now cancelled grain deal which allowed Ukraine and Russia to use the black sea for shipping. Progohzin is finished. Putin will spare his life but he will be removed from Wagner and forced to live in shame, exiled in Belarus. Colonel Douglas Macgregor says Ukraine is trying to pull Poland into the war with Putin. Zelenskyy is desperate to pull Poland into the war. This would strengthen their numbers and force NATO's hand. However, Scott Ritter believes USA will tell Poland to stand down or go it alone with a two country alliance. NATO will not defend or rescue Poland. This is becoming more and more dangerous as USA leads NATO towards world war 3.

