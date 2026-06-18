Hegseth: I'm announcing a 6-month Dept of War review that will examine America's force posture & basing in Europe - NATO 3.0 review

Hegseth: "I'm announcing today a six-month Department of War review that will examine America's force posture and basing in Europe."

Adding:

NATO Secretary General Rutte confirmed that the drawdown of American troops in Europe will begin "immediately," while expressing hope that the US would "do the maximum" to defend European countries in the event of war.

Adding:

Netherlands to send Ukraine €500 million in weapons, Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius announced at a meeting with Fedorov in The Hague.



Half the sum will go toward purchasing American weapons via PURL, the remaining €250 million toward drone procurement.