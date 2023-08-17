Create New Account
What is the Law of Miracles?
The Berean Call
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. In this first segment of today’s Search the Scriptures Daily, we’re continuing through Dave Hunt’s book, Seeking and Finding God: In Search of the True Faith. Now, we are currently in chapter 8, and the title of that is, “Concerning Prayer,” and although prayer sometimes becomes a form of seeking and finding God, for many people, it occurs in a time of crisis. They take a shot at seeking God, hoping He’ll bail them out of whatever bad situation or circumstance that they are in. Dave, we talked about this last week; it’s sort of the “faith in the foxhole” scenario, in which, as you explained in the book, for a number of reasons it doesn’t make any sense.


