‘Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words’ Documentary Captures Life Story Of Justice Thomas

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‘Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words’ Captures Life Story Of Justice Thomas
Justice Thomas is truly a great American Patriot and one of the finest Supreme Court Justices of all time. He did not follow the road laid out before him, rather he forged a larger road over the top of it, so many people could travel that road to greatness. God bless him and his family.