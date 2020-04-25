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Bitcoin Cash 51% Attack Claims are Blatant Fake News
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9 views • April 25, 2020
Following the recent Bitcoin Cash halving, crypto fake news publishers went into overdrive promoting false claims about Bitcoin Cash being both easy and cheap to 51% attack. Here's why that won't happen.
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bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#BitcoinCash #Bitcoin #BCH
DONATE
bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#BitcoinCash #Bitcoin #BCH
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