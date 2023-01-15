Create New Account
New Congress, can we win? Praise for the 20 Strong Republicans, Patriots All
Silent Majority has Awakened
Published Yesterday

The New Congress 20 Strong made the difference to make real changes. Here's the Rub the 117th Congress and Senate screwed the new 118th on the way out the door, I predicted they would.. Investigations firing up but maybe not your 'Stove'. The Green New Deal UN Agenda 21/30 cooked into the Inflation reduction Act. Exquisite Demons in the Vatican, says Pope.

Keywords
politicseconomynew world ordersecurityreligious

